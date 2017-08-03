Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MIDWEST STATES PROPERTIES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
4672 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 