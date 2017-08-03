Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- POOLE, ELLEN V (SUCC TRUSTEE)
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- IND
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 610
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 43007
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 3.02800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 131900
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-