Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CRENSHAW, ARNOLD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
137.00 
Legal Frontage
2.00 
Average Depth
137 
Lot Square Ft.
2178 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 