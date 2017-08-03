Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PAVLEK, MARGARET A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
52.10 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
52 
Lot Square Ft.
1878 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 