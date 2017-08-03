Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Y & F ENTERPRISES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.36500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
113.90 
Legal Frontage
183.50 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
15899 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 