Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5464 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7585 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
918
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1836
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
896
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
896
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
896
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
896
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
896
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 