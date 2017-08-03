Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MOORE, KENDELL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3074 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
139.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5215 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1537
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
45
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1614
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
45
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1430
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
807
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
807
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1430
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
715
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 