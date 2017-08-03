Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- N
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- N
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-11B
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 320
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF
- Neighborhood
- 42005
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.77800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 269.60
- Legal Frontage
- 125.70
- Average Depth
- 269
- Lot Square Ft.
- 33894
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV