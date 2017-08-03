Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- E-2
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 370
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LAND FILL
- Neighborhood
- 66010
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 28.05000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 1224.60
- Legal Frontage
- 927.60
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 1221858
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO