Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
E-2 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
370 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LAND FILL 
Neighborhood
66010 
Total Buildings
Acreage
28.05000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
1224.60 
Legal Frontage
927.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1221858 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 