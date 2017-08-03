Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 003

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 839107)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Bank of America, N.A., plaintiff vs. Chester Starks, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 31st day of July,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 112-19-011

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick apartment building with garage, located at 14201 Westropp Avenue, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $40,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $26,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Dean K. Hegyes, Attorney.

    Jul8-15-22, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STARKS, CHESTER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4388 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
47.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5535 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
914
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2194
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
23
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2194
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2194
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2194
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 