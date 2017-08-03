Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Sale No. 003
SHERIFF’S SALE
(Case No. 839107)
The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of
Bank of America, N.A., plaintiff vs. Chester Starks, et al., defendants,
The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on
Monday, the 31st day of July,
2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:
Permanent Parcel No. 112-19-011
For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit
http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US
The above described property is further known as a brick apartment building with garage, located at 14201 Westropp Avenue, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.
Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.
The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.
The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.
Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.
COMMERCIAL Property
Appraised value: $40,000.00
Minimum Bid: $26,667.00
Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.
The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.
Dean K. Hegyes, Attorney.
Jul8-15-22, 2017
Map
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- STARKS, CHESTER
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 2
- 2 Bedroom
- 2
- 3 Bedroom
- 1
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 5
- Zoning Code
- MF-1
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4388
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 22078
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.12700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 47.10
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5535
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 914
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2194
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 5
- Single Fixtures
- 10
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 23
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2194
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2194
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2194
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND