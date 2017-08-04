Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 007

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 852054 Alias)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC Successor by Merger to Newtek Small Business Finance, Inc., plaintiff vs. Jenny’s Wunderland, Inc., et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 14th day of August,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 139-11-007, 139-11-065

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick commercial building, located at 14900 Kinsman Road, in the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $130,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $86,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Bruce Schrader, Attorney.

    Jul22-29Aug5, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Nichole'S No. 3. Ltd Llc 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5628 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DAY CARE CENTER 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
142.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6580 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1966
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3276
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
22
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2814
Use Description
SCHOOL-BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
3276
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
