Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HYCHE, LYNETTE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
3604 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 