Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
McCARY, CHARMON S 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
37.50 
Average Depth
102 
Lot Square Ft.
3876 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 