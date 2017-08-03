Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GADDIS, ANTONIO 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
76.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
76 
Lot Square Ft.
2280 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 