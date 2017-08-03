Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROKEN CONNECTIONS, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
28 
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
28469 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.31400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
133.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
13668 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
650
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10145
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
28
Living Units
28
Single Fixtures
30
Toilet Rooms
7
Total Fixtures
128
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
10145
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
10145
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
9162
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
9162
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 