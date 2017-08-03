Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
METROLINA MANAGEMENT, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
168.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
168 
Lot Square Ft.
7560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 