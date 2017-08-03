Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES JR., THOMAS & WATSON, MI 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4920 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 