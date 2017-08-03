Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEGRASSE, CALVIN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.02400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
40.00 
Legal Frontage
25.60 
Average Depth
40 
Lot Square Ft.
1040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
HL 
 