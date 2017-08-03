Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- E
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 13734
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 22073
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.20200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 80.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 8800
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1919
- Effective Age
- 1920
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3552
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 20
Building Use
- Area
- 3552
- Use Description
- CHURCH-FIN BSMT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 3552
- Use Description
- CHURCH
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1919
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2210
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 8
Building Use
- Area
- 2210
- Use Description
- SCHOOL-BSMT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2210
- Use Description
- SCHOOL
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2210
- Use Description
- SCHOOL
- Description
- 2ND