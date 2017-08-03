Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13734 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1919
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3552
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
3552
Use Description
CHURCH-FIN BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
3552
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1919
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2210
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
2210
Use Description
SCHOOL-BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
2210
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
Area
2210
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
2ND
 