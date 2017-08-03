Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 5030
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 50175
- Total Buildings
- 4
- Acreage
- 0.18200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 60.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 7920
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV