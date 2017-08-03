Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GILCREASE, YOLANDA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
78.00 
Legal Frontage
66.50 
Average Depth
78 
Lot Square Ft.
5226 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 