Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4248 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
516
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
900
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
660
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
900
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
660
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1344
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1916
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1344
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1344
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1344
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1344
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 