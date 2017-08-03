Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MCELRATH, CHERYL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
93.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
93 
Lot Square Ft.
2976 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 