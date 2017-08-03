Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Smith, Gary E 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4707 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
25079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1131
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2445
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1131
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1638
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
807
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2262
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 