Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ZAREFOSS, KAREN M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
79.50 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
79 
Lot Square Ft.
1975 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 