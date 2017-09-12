Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
20661 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE AUTO SVC 
Neighborhood
25079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.54500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
170.90 
Legal Frontage
144.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
23760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
2139
Condition
PR
Construction Class
S
Date Built
1957
Effective Age
1947
Exterior Walls
ENL
Floor Area
20661
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
2139
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
20661
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 