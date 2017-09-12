Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.00 
Legal Frontage
70.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7840 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2400
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2400
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2400
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2400
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 