Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6072 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26076 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
66.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6534 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1012
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6072
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3036
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3036
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3036
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 