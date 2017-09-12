Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIX TRADER, L.P. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 