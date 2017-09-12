Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
10500 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1253
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5010
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
10
Total Fixtures
25
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
5490
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5490
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
5010
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 