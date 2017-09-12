Parcel

Land

Building 1 Owner G.E.R. SHIRE COBE LLC Class C Road Type PV Water MUN Gas Y Sewer SNS Electricity Y 1 Bedroom 0 2 Bedroom 0 3 Bedroom 0 More Bedroom 0 Efficiencies 0 Units of Ref. 24 Zoning Code U2-H2 Zoning Use APT- Tax Disrtict 440 Use Area 18394 Tax Abatement Tax Description WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U Neighborhood 28073 Total Buildings 1 Acreage 0.90900 Land Use PRIMARY Legal Depth 0.00 Legal Frontage 330.00 Average Depth 0 Lot Square Ft. 39600 Lot Shape Topography LV Building Information AC Percent 0 Average Unit Size 766 Basement Type FUL Canopy 0 Condition G Construction Class C Date Built 1946 Effective Age 1960 Exterior Walls BR Floor Area 7664 Freezer/Cooler 0 Freight Elevator 0 Heat Type HWS Mezzinine Area 0 Night Deposit 0 Bathroooms 24 Living Units 24 Single Fixtures 26 Toilet Rooms 0 Total Fixtures 98 Office Area 0 Passenger Elevator 0 Retail Area 0 Sprinkler N Total Story Height 2 Wall Height 9 Building Use Area 4598 Use Description APT-BSMT-UTL Description BMT Area 3066 Use Description APT-BSMT-UNT Description BMT Area 7664 Use Description APARTMENTS Description 1ST Area 7664 Use Description APARTMENTS Description 2ND

