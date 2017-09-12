Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
G.E.R. SHIRE COBE LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
24 
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
18394 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.90900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
330.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
39600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
766
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7664
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
24
Living Units
24
Single Fixtures
26
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
98
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4598
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3066
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
7664
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
7664
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
