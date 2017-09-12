Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ALESNIK LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
M-I 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
470 
Use Area
3950 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
29078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.47700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
20772 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
30
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3950
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2750
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
Area
1200
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 