Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MILLER, IRA & CHERYL ANN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.25800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
225.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
225 
Lot Square Ft.
11250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 