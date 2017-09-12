Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WALTON HILLS PROPERTY LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
IND 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
610 
Use Area
5320 
Tax Abatement
EPA 
Tax Description
SMALL SHOPS 
Neighborhood
43009 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.50000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
550.00 
Legal Frontage
163.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
21780 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
1.55900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
67910 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1975
Effective Age
1980
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
4800
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
4800
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1975
Effective Age
1980
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
520
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
520
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 