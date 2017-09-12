Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
AZMAN, LOUIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
46.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
46 
Lot Square Ft.
2116 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 