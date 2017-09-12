Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7492 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.20 
Legal Frontage
51.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6248 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
896
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3746
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1873
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1873
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3746
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3746
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
 