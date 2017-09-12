Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF3+ 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13020 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
56.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15162 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1502
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4006
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
35
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
35
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1002
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
3005
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 