Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IB PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
10 
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
12312 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
78.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10370 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1099
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3297
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3297
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3297
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3297
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
816
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2859
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2859
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2859
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2859
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 