Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- IB PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 10
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 12312
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 26073
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.23800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 78.30
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 10370
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1099
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1924
- Effective Age
- 1920
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3297
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 3
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 17
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 3297
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 3297
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 3297
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 816
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1924
- Effective Age
- 1920
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2859
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 7
- Living Units
- 7
- Single Fixtures
- 7
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 28
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 2859
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2859
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2859
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND