Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STONECREST INCOME & OPPORTUNIT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
12 
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10629 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
54.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5336 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
885
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
69
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3543
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
12
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
48
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
69
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
3543
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 