Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WALKER MORRIS III & COATS, JA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
28347 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
BOWLING ALLEY 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.05000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
270.00 
Legal Frontage
266.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
89298 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
HS 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1961
Effective Age
1924
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
28347
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
11
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
21
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
28347
Use Description
BOWLNG ALLEY
Description
1ST
 