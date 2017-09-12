Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- TAYE, KHALED
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- RO-2
- Zoning Use
- M-RC
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 892
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DRIVE-IN RESTAURANT
- Neighborhood
- 27082
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.45200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 160.00
- Legal Frontage
- 123.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 19680
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1982
- Effective Age
- 1987
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 892
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 892
- Use Description
- FAST-FOOD-RS
- Description
- 1ST