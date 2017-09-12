Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3672 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
918
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
117
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1917
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1836
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
117
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1836
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 