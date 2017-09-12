Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- THEDFORD, LACARDAIRE M.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 4
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3486
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 27071
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 35.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4375
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 864
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1918
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1758
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 8
Building Use
- Area
- 1920
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1758
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1728
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND