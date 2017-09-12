Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1078 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1947
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
478
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
478
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
600
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
600
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 