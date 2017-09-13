Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- UIM
- Water
- N
- Gas
- N
- Sewer
- N
- Electricity
- N
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-11A
- Zoning Use
- M-CI
- Tax Disrtict
- 320
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
- TIF
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 42081
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 14.12600
- Land Use
- UNDEVELOPED
- Legal Depth
- 1431.30
- Legal Frontage
- 806.70
- Average Depth
- 763
- Lot Square Ft.
- 615340
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV