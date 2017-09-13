Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
UIM 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-11A 
Zoning Use
M-CI 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
TIF 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
42081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
14.12600 
Land Use
UNDEVELOPED 
Legal Depth
1431.30 
Legal Frontage
806.70 
Average Depth
763 
Lot Square Ft.
615340 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 