Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRYCE PETERS FINANCIAL CORPORA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
187.00 
Legal Frontage
51.10 
Average Depth
187 
Lot Square Ft.
9350 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 