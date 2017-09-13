Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 28005
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.20700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 180.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 180
- Lot Square Ft.
- 9000
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- HL