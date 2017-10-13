Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

  • Sale No. 034

    SHERIFF’S SALE

    (Case No. 878894)

    The State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County, ss. Pursuant to the command of and order of sale issued from the Court of Common Pleas of said county, and to me directed, in the action of

    Citizens Bank N.A., f.k.a. RBS Citizens N.A. SBM to Charter One Bank, N.A., f.k.a. Charter One Bank, F.S.B., plaintiff vs. John F. Kander, et al., defendants,

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County shall offer for sale at public auction, in the Auditorium of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, 1215 West Third Street, in the City of Cleveland, County of Cuyahoga and State of Ohio, on

    Monday, the 6th day of November,

    2017, beginning at 9:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described lands and tenements to wit:

    Permanent Parcel No. 641-15-022

    For a full copy of the legal description of this property, please contact the Cuyahoga County Recorder’s Department or visit

    http://WWW.RECORDER.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US

    The above described property is further known as a brick commercial building with apartments, located at 544 East 200th Street, in the City of Euclid, Ohio.

    Per O.R.C. 2329.211, the required deposit shall be based on the appraised value and is required at the time the bid is accepted. Said deposit shall be CASH or CERTIFIED CHECK, payable to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff.

    The FULL purchase price shall be paid to the Sheriff within THIRTY (30) days from the date of confirmation of sale, and unless paid within eight (8) days from the date of sale shall bear interest at the rate of ten per cent (10%) per annum until paid, and on failure to do so, the purchaser shall be adjudged in contempt of court.

    The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

    Please note: This appraisal is based on an exterior viewing of property only, unless otherwise noted.

    COMMERCIAL Property

    Appraised value: $100,000.00

    Minimum Bid: $66,667.00

    Deposit required: 10% of the purchase price; minimum deposit required is $300 and maximum is $10,000.

    The Sheriff of Cuyahoga County.

    Stephen Thomas Doyle, Attorney.

    Oct14-21-28, 2017

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
2496 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
21079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
69.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8026 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
936
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1941
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1248
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
624
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
624
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
624
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1248
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 